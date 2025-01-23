Left Menu

Mixed Markets: Wall Street Reacts to Corporate Earnings and Trade Speculations

Wall Street indexes showed mixed performance as investors evaluated corporate earnings and awaited trade policy insights from President Trump. Key players like JPMorgan benefited the Dow, but uncertainty regarding tariffs kept markets cautious. Economic indicators added to the complexity of trading decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:52 IST
Wall Street experienced mixed trading on Thursday, with investors weighing corporate earnings amidst anticipation of President Trump's trade policy announcements. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs contributed to the Dow's slight gains, while the S&P 500 Banks index saw record highs.

The market navigated uncertainty due largely to a potential tariff imposition on international imports. Trump's $500 billion AI investment boosted tech optimism, though stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft faced minor losses. The global market focused on Trump's expected appearance at the World Economic Forum.

Economic indicators reported stable jobless claims, affecting stock movements sporadically. Energy stocks showed resilience, while GE Aerospace's profit forecast soared. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts faced significant declines post-forecast adjustment, underscoring market volatility.

