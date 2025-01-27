Strategic Leadership Expansion Fuels STL's Global Growth Ambitions

STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leader in optical and digital solutions, is strengthening its team by adding seasoned executives to its ranks, marking a strategic push for growth.

The optical networking sector is experiencing a worldwide ramp-up in digital infrastructure projects, such as Bharatnet in India and the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program in the U.S. STL is aligning its strategy to capitalize on these opportunities, with a continued emphasis on customer satisfaction and innovation-driven approaches. The newly appointed leaders bring valuable expertise to fortify customer relations and lay a foundation for sustainable growth.

Pankaj Malik steps in as interim CEO of STL's Global Services Business, bringing a wealth of experience from companies like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. Meanwhile, Jeric McCoy takes on the role of VP of Sales for Sterlite Technologies Inc. in the U.S., building on his history of managing significant product portfolios in the Outside Plant (OSP) market.

