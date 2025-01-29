Left Menu

Science Frontiers: Innovations from Supersonic Achievements to Genetic Engineering Breakthroughs

Recent advancements include Boom Supersonic's XB-1 breaking the sound barrier, progress on the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile, India's satellite launch bolstering its NavIC system, and Chinese researchers creating mice from two male parents using genetic engineering. These developments could have broad implications for aerospace, astronomy, and medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:26 IST
Science Frontiers: Innovations from Supersonic Achievements to Genetic Engineering Breakthroughs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 has made history by becoming the first privately funded aircraft to break the sound barrier during a test flight, soaring over the Mojave Desert. The achievement marks an important milestone for aerospace innovation.

In Chile's Atacama Desert, work on the Extremely Large Telescope is advancing. The telescope aims to uncover the secrets of exoplanets and examine the universe's earliest stars and galaxies. Completion is expected by 2028.

Meanwhile, India has launched a new navigation satellite via its GSLV-F15 rocket, further strengthening its NavIC system. Additionally, scientists in China have created laboratory mice with two male parents through groundbreaking genetic engineering efforts, promising future benefits for endangered species and regenerative medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

