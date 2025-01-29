Left Menu

Practus and Pathsetter AI Revolutionize Business Analytics with DisruptIQ Launch

Practus, a leading consulting firm, has launched DisruptIQ with Pathsetter AI. This innovative AI-powered business analytics tool aims to enhance decision-making for companies, drive growth, and improve profitability. The collaboration showcases the potential of AI to transform data into actionable insights for sustainable business success.

Updated: 29-01-2025 15:20 IST
  • India

Practus, a prominent consulting company, has joined forces with Pathsetter AI to launch DisruptIQ, a groundbreaking business analytics solution. The initiative represents a significant step in Practus' goal of delivering results through data-centric strategies.

According to Deepak Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Practus, the partnership with Pathsetter AI epitomizes the firm's dedication to using advanced technology. 'DisruptIQ empowers businesses by maximizing data potential, leading to enhanced revenue, profitability, and long-term value,' Narayanan stated.

The co-Founder of Pathsetter AI, Sridhar Raju Gadhi, noted that the AI-driven decision-making engine behind DisruptIQ helps organizations harness their data effectively. With a shared vision of leveraging AI for business outcomes, both companies aim to reshape data-driven transformations significantly.

