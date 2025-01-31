Taiwan Restricts Use of DeepSeek AI Due to Security Concerns
Taiwan's digital ministry has prohibited government departments from using Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI service due to security concerns. The AI service, originating from China, poses risks of cross-border information transmission and potential data leaks. Several countries are investigating DeepSeek's data handling practices.
Taiwan's digital ministry announced a ban on the use of DeepSeek AI service by government departments, citing security concerns.
The AI service developed by the Chinese startup is flagged due to risks of cross-border data transmission and potential information leaks.
Countries like France, Italy, and Ireland are scrutinizing DeepSeek's data handling practices.
