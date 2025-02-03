CDC Manuscript Withdrawal Sparks Controversy

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is withdrawing all papers involving its researchers currently under review by external journals. This action is part of an administrative review mandated by the Trump administration, according to a federal official's statement to Reuters.

The directive, communicated through an internal email from the CDC's chief science officer, requires a careful examination of language used in these papers to comply with an executive order defining sex strictly as male or female. This has triggered alarm among public health professionals who fear it could impede health initiatives for various groups, including those impacted by HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

Critics, including medical journal editors and public health advocates, have raised legal and ethical concerns, deeming the order a threat to scientific integrity and free speech. They stress the importance of accurately addressing health issues amid potential censorship and the erasure of critical terms related to gender and identity.

