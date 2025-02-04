Left Menu

Falcon Tech Robotics: Pioneering India-UAE's Robotic Collaboration

Kody Technolab Limited and UAE's Platinum Group have formed Falcon Tech Robotics LLC, aiming to manufacture 'Made in UAE' robots for Middle East industries. This landmark partnership enhances economic and technological ties, positioning India on the global robotics stage while boosting regional innovation and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:29 IST
Kody Technolab Limited (KTL), a trailblazing Indian robotics firm, has joined forces with the UAE's Platinum Group to establish Falcon Tech Robotics LLC. The new company is focused on manufacturing robots in the UAE for diverse industries, marking a historic milestone as KTL becomes the first Indian firm to partner with the Platinum Group.

This exclusive joint venture signifies a significant step towards Kody's global expansion. By leveraging the partnership, the company is set to spearhead India's entry into the global robotics space. With a 60% stake held by the Platinum Group and a 40% stake by Kody Technolab, the venture ensures a balanced growth strategy.

Falcon Tech Robotics will deliver state-of-the-art robotic solutions, ranging from defense to hospitality services, marketed locally and exported within the GCC. This collaboration strengthens the India-UAE trade corridor, underlining the substantial economic and technological growth driven by international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

