Australia Tightens Security: DeepSeek AI Banned from Government Devices

Australia has taken decisive action against the Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek, prohibiting its use on all government devices due to alleged security risks. This move was announced on Tuesday by the Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs, who issued a directive to prevent the installation and use of DeepSeek products and remove existing installations.

The Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, emphasized that the ban was crucial in protecting Australia's national security and interests. While government systems are affected, private citizens are not included in this directive. The decision has been widely covered by Australian media, marking it as an urgent national security measure.

This ban comes on the heels of a global tech downturn, sparked by DeepSeek's recent launch, which questions the larger investments in chipmakers and data centers worldwide. Australia's stance echoes that of Italy and Taiwan, who have also restricted DeepSeek's use in their government operations, continuing a trend of vigilance against potential technological threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)