Left Menu

Australia Tightens Security: DeepSeek AI Banned from Government Devices

Australia has banned DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, from all government devices due to security concerns. The decision aims to protect the country's national security. This action led to global tech stock fluctuations and follows similar bans in Italy and Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:44 IST
Australia Tightens Security: DeepSeek AI Banned from Government Devices
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has taken decisive action against the Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek, prohibiting its use on all government devices due to alleged security risks. This move was announced on Tuesday by the Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs, who issued a directive to prevent the installation and use of DeepSeek products and remove existing installations.

The Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, emphasized that the ban was crucial in protecting Australia's national security and interests. While government systems are affected, private citizens are not included in this directive. The decision has been widely covered by Australian media, marking it as an urgent national security measure.

This ban comes on the heels of a global tech downturn, sparked by DeepSeek's recent launch, which questions the larger investments in chipmakers and data centers worldwide. Australia's stance echoes that of Italy and Taiwan, who have also restricted DeepSeek's use in their government operations, continuing a trend of vigilance against potential technological threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025