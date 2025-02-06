AI Innovation: India's GCCs Transforming into Global Hubs

The recently launched Fourthwards Report by Galent sheds light on the transformative role of AI within India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Hosted in-person in both Hyderabad and Bangalore, the program united 60 GCC leaders who oversee more than 500,000 employees, to explore how AI can drive innovation in the global services ecosystem.

Prominent figures like Francisco D'Souza, Sumeet Chabria, and Ashwin Bharath led discussions, emphasizing AI's potential in reimagining business strategies and corporate innovation. The event highlighted the unique ecosystem and talent pool within Indian GCCs, which positions them as leaders in AI-driven enterprise transformation.

Key conversations revolved around responsible AI adoption and AI's role in strategic shift from service delivery to innovation. The Fourthwards series underlines Galent's commitment to equipping industry leaders with insights and strategies for handling AI's impact as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)