Guarding Your Digital Footprint: Navigating Smartphone Location Settings

Smartphones track user locations via various signals, but excessive tracking poses privacy risks. Experts advise limiting app permissions and configuring settings on both iPhones and Androids to safeguard personal data. Users should remain cautious about app permissions, track their Google account activity, and consider using privacy-focused browsers.

Updated: 06-02-2025 15:37 IST
Smartphones have become indispensable tools for daily life, yet they provide extensive data about user locations, often without explicit consent. This information is gathered through cell tower pings, Wi-Fi signals, GPS, and Bluetooth, raising significant privacy concerns.

Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security, cautions users to enable location tracking only when necessary, as unregulated data can be exploited. Cybersecurity experts advise checking app permissions carefully and adjusting settings on both iOS and Android devices.

Moreover, while Google's past practices highlighted transparency issues in location tracking, it's crucial to monitor your Google account and use privacy-oriented browsers to reduce exposure. In extreme cases, using signal-blocking tools like Faraday pouches can offer additional protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

