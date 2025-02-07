India Eyes AI/Data Cities Amid Data Center Boom

In a strategic push towards technological advancements, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, has called for India to pursue $100 billion in data center investments annually. He envisions the creation of AI/data cities across the nation to support the burgeoning AI sector.

During a recent visit to the national capital, Lokesh engaged with high-level central government ministers and industry leaders to explore this ambitious initiative. His discussions included meetings with Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Lokesh's proposal highlights Andhra Pradesh's innovative strides, such as the upcoming 'data city' near Vizag, potentially powered by renewable energy and anchored by major tech players like Google. The plan underscores the urgency for India to harness its potential amid the rapid expansion of the global data center market.

