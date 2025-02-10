Left Menu

France Announces Massive €109 Billion AI Investment Boost

France is set to unveil significant private sector investments in its artificial intelligence industry, amounting to €109 billion during the Paris AI summit. This includes substantial contributions from Canadian firm Brookfield and the UAE, earmarked for major data centre projects, highlighting France's commitment to AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 02:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is poised to reveal private sector investments totaling €109 billion in its burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) sector at the Paris AI summit, President Emmanuel Macron announced. The summit, which opens on Monday, will highlight significant financing initiatives aimed at bolstering France's role in the global AI landscape.

A key component of this financial infusion includes a €20 billion investment from Canadian firm Brookfield, directed towards developing data centres crucial for AI operations. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates is expected to contribute up to €50 billion in the coming years, with plans that encompass a 1-gigawatt data centre.

As AI technologies demand extensive computational power and energy, Europe faces challenges in meeting future data centre needs. The announcement follows a similar initiative by the United States, where OpenAI, SoftBank Group, and Oracle are set to invest $500 billion over four years to maintain superpower status in AI innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

