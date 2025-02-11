Left Menu

Trust ID Launches Decentralized KYC: A Leap Towards Digital Privacy

Aman Vaths, the founder of Trust ID, has announced the launch of a decentralized KYC program. This innovation aims to transform digital identity verification by enabling users to control their own KYC data. Developed in collaboration with Nadcab Labs, it leverages blockchain technology for secure and private identity management.

Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:57 IST
Trust ID Launches Decentralized KYC: A Leap Towards Digital Privacy
  • India

Aman Vaths, a pioneer in the blockchain space, has unveiled the Trust ID Web3 Decentralized KYC Program. This initiative, in partnership with Nadcab Labs, aims to revolutionize digital identity verification by providing users with full control over their KYC data.

The program eliminates reliance on centralized servers, a common vulnerability in traditional KYC processes, by allowing personal data to be stored securely on users' local devices. This approach ensures that sensitive information is protected against data breaches and unauthorized access.

Trust ID's system allows secure sharing of user data, with transactions logged on the INRx blockchain for transparency. As the digital world gravitates towards decentralization, this innovative approach could redefine standards in digital identity management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

