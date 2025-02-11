Global Call for AI Governance: Modi's Stand at AI Action Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for global cooperation in establishing AI governance and standards at the AI Action Summit. Co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi highlighted AI's impact across multiple sectors and the importance of skilling for future AI-led transformations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, co-chairing the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, has made a compelling appeal for unified global efforts in establishing governance and standards for artificial intelligence.
Modi stressed that AI is transforming various facets of life, including politics, the economy, security, and society. He underscored the necessity for collective action to forge standards that preserve shared values, tackle risks, and build trust.
The Prime Minister also addressed concerns about job displacement due to AI, stating that while technology evolves, it leads to new job creation, urging for investments in skilling and re-skilling to prepare for an AI-driven future.
We need global standards to deal with issues concerning AI, says PM Modi.