Left Menu

Global Call for AI Governance: Modi's Stand at AI Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for global cooperation in establishing AI governance and standards at the AI Action Summit. Co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi highlighted AI's impact across multiple sectors and the importance of skilling for future AI-led transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:25 IST
Global Call for AI Governance: Modi's Stand at AI Action Summit
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, co-chairing the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, has made a compelling appeal for unified global efforts in establishing governance and standards for artificial intelligence.

Modi stressed that AI is transforming various facets of life, including politics, the economy, security, and society. He underscored the necessity for collective action to forge standards that preserve shared values, tackle risks, and build trust.

The Prime Minister also addressed concerns about job displacement due to AI, stating that while technology evolves, it leads to new job creation, urging for investments in skilling and re-skilling to prepare for an AI-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025