Global Call for AI Governance: Modi's Stand at AI Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, co-chairing the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, has made a compelling appeal for unified global efforts in establishing governance and standards for artificial intelligence.

Modi stressed that AI is transforming various facets of life, including politics, the economy, security, and society. He underscored the necessity for collective action to forge standards that preserve shared values, tackle risks, and build trust.

The Prime Minister also addressed concerns about job displacement due to AI, stating that while technology evolves, it leads to new job creation, urging for investments in skilling and re-skilling to prepare for an AI-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)