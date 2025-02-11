India to Host Next Global AI Action Summit

In a significant move to enhance global cooperation in artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to host the next AI Action Summit in India. His proposal came during the concluding session of the summit, which he co-chaired alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi highlighted the strong global unity in vision and purpose among stakeholders at the summit. He emphasized that the partnership for AI is truly international and expressed India's desire to continue building on the momentum generated during the event hosted by France.

The Prime Minister also commended the foundational steps taken, such as the establishment of the 'AI Foundation' and the 'Council for Sustainable AI', in collaboration with President Macron, assuring India's full support to these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)