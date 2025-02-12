Left Menu

Market Uncertainty: Mixed Fortunes for S&P 500 Amidst Trade Tensions and Fed Stance

Wall Street faced mixed results as Coca-Cola and Apple gains countered Tesla's decline. Investors scrutinized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on stable interest rates amid strong economic conditions. Trade tariffs announced by President Trump contributed to market volatility, reflecting global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 01:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Wall Street's primary indexes saw mixed fortunes as gains from Coca-Cola and Apple balanced losses in Tesla. Investors paid close attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments, which indicated no immediate plans to reduce short-term interest rates as the overall economy remains strong with low unemployment.

President Donald Trump raised import levies on steel and aluminum, promising reciprocal tariffs on countries taxing U.S. goods soon. This policy uncertainty, coupled with persisting inflation, led to increased market volatility. "Valuations are elevated, guidance is measured, and global tensions are heightened," noted Terry Sandven, U.S. Bank Wealth Management's chief equity strategist.

Activity within the S&P 500 was varied, with Coca-Cola advancing 3.7% due to strong demand and pricing, while Tesla dropped almost 5% following a high-profile acquisition offer linked to CEO Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Apple's 2.7% climb positively impacted the S&P 500 more than any other stock. Upcoming economic data and continued policy announcements are expected to influence investor sentiment further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

