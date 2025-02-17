Nothing Unveils Snapdragon-Powered Phone (3a) Series
London-based technology company Nothing is launching its new Phone (3a) Series, powered by Snapdragon chipsets for enhanced performance. With significant CPU and NPU speed improvements over previous models, the Phone (3a) is set to be unveiled on March 4. Nothing aims to continue its innovation in user design and interface.
London-based technology firm Nothing has announced today the release of its Phone (3a) Series, which will come equipped with a Snapdragon chipset, promising high performance for tech enthusiasts.
Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, expressed excitement about returning to the Qualcomm Snapdragon series. Pei noted that the Phone (3a) would feature a CPU that's 25% faster and an NPU that's 72% faster than the Phone (2a) Plus. The official launch is scheduled for March 4, 3:30 PM IST, and interested consumers can register for notifications on Flipkart.
Nothing, founded in 2020, has quickly become known for making technology exciting and innovative. Its first smartphone reaped accolades like Time Magazine's Best Inventions award, and since then, the company has expanded its offerings and sold over 7 million units worldwide. Close collaboration with the Nothing Community ensures that products are sustainably developed.
