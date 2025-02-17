UFlex Ltd to Revolutionize Packaging with Major Investments in Mexico and India

UFlex Ltd, a leading firm in flexible packaging solutions, is set to make significant investments exceeding Rs 750 crore to establish major operations in Mexico and Noida. This strategic move was confirmed by the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Ashok Chaturvedi.

The planned manufacturing plant in Mexico, valued at USD 50 million (approximately Rs 435 crore), will focus on producing woven polypropylene bags. This facility will target the North and South American pet food markets, aiming to meet the rising demand expected to hit USD 135 billion by 2030. The plant will be capable of producing 80 million bags annually by 2025-26.

In line with India's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation, UFlex is investing Rs 317 crore to enhance its recycling capabilities in Noida. The recycling facility will process 39,600 MTPA of plastic waste, positioning UFlex as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions with advanced recycling technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)