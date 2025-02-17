Left Menu

Pioneering AI-Driven Transformation at the Findability Sciences Global AI Awards 2025

Findability Sciences, a leader in AI solutions, hosted the Global AI Awards 2025 in Mumbai. The awards recognized organizations for exceptional AI adoption and business impact. Recipients included Stretto Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, and SBI Life with NuSummit, highlighting their transformative use of AI in diverse industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:00 IST
Pioneering AI-Driven Transformation at the Findability Sciences Global AI Awards 2025
  • Country:
  • India

At the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Findability Sciences hosted the Global AI Awards 2025 to honor organizations demonstrating exceptional AI adoption. The ceremony showcased the revolutionary impact of AI on industries worldwide.

Founder and CEO Anand Mahurkar emphasized the transformative power of AI, celebrating winners for their role in driving innovation and reshaping industry standards. The event recognized the groundbreaking achievements of companies like Stretto Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, and SBI Life with NuSummit.

The awards reinforced Findability Sciences' commitment to elevating businesses through next-gen AI solutions, highlighting advancements in operational efficiency, decision-making, and cost savings within participating companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025