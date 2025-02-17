Pioneering AI-Driven Transformation at the Findability Sciences Global AI Awards 2025
Findability Sciences, a leader in AI solutions, hosted the Global AI Awards 2025 in Mumbai. The awards recognized organizations for exceptional AI adoption and business impact. Recipients included Stretto Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, and SBI Life with NuSummit, highlighting their transformative use of AI in diverse industries.
At the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Findability Sciences hosted the Global AI Awards 2025 to honor organizations demonstrating exceptional AI adoption. The ceremony showcased the revolutionary impact of AI on industries worldwide.
Founder and CEO Anand Mahurkar emphasized the transformative power of AI, celebrating winners for their role in driving innovation and reshaping industry standards. The event recognized the groundbreaking achievements of companies like Stretto Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, and SBI Life with NuSummit.
The awards reinforced Findability Sciences' commitment to elevating businesses through next-gen AI solutions, highlighting advancements in operational efficiency, decision-making, and cost savings within participating companies.
