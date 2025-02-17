Godrej Partners with Italian Firm for Advanced Rail and Aerospace Manufacturing

Godrej Enterprises Group announced a strategic collaboration with Italian automation expert Bisiach & Carru to manufacture advanced railway and aerospace equipment in India. This move is part of India's broader push for self-reliance in critical sectors and aims to increase local manufacturing capabilities.

Pankaj Abhyankar, Executive Vice President and Business Head for Tooling at Godrej Enterprises, emphasized that this partnership aligns with the 'Make in India' vision, promising to enhance cost competitiveness, efficiency, and technological innovation. The initiative seeks to address India's infrastructure needs with world-class solutions.

The collaboration will focus on creating sophisticated equipment, including robotic spot-welding systems, high-precision jigs, and specialized automation solutions. This effort will support sectors vital to India's infrastructure, such as Indian Railways, metro projects, and the aerospace industry, according to Godrej Enterprises Group.

