Godrej Partners with Italian Firm for Advanced Rail and Aerospace Manufacturing
Godrej Enterprises Group has partnered with Italian automation specialist Bisiach & Carru to produce advanced rail and aerospace equipment in India. The collaboration supports India's self-reliance agenda and aims to increase local manufacturing. The partnership will enhance cost competitiveness and support infrastructure needs, benefiting Indian Railways and aerospace projects.
- Country:
- India
Godrej Enterprises Group announced a strategic collaboration with Italian automation expert Bisiach & Carru to manufacture advanced railway and aerospace equipment in India. This move is part of India's broader push for self-reliance in critical sectors and aims to increase local manufacturing capabilities.
Pankaj Abhyankar, Executive Vice President and Business Head for Tooling at Godrej Enterprises, emphasized that this partnership aligns with the 'Make in India' vision, promising to enhance cost competitiveness, efficiency, and technological innovation. The initiative seeks to address India's infrastructure needs with world-class solutions.
The collaboration will focus on creating sophisticated equipment, including robotic spot-welding systems, high-precision jigs, and specialized automation solutions. This effort will support sectors vital to India's infrastructure, such as Indian Railways, metro projects, and the aerospace industry, according to Godrej Enterprises Group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Manufacturing Powers Ahead with Record New Orders and Export Surge
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes 'Make in India' Initiative as a Failure in Lok Sabha Address
PM Narendra Modi tried and conceptually 'Make in India' was a good idea but it is clear that he failed: Rahul Gandhi.
Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path for India's Manufacturing Renaissance
US Manufacturing Hits Growth but Faces Tariff Threat