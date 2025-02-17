TRAI Recommends Network Authorisations under New Telecom Act

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday advised that the Central Government should issue network authorisations directly under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, moving away from agreement-based permits. This step could streamline the authorisation process for a variety of telecom services, including infrastructure providers and Satellite Earth Station Gateway (SESG) operators.

TRAI's recommendations are intended to promote growth and facilitate business operations within the telecom industry. The regulatory body has proposed a structured fee system for different authorisations, ranging from Rs 10,000 for application processing fees to more substantial costs for Mobile Number Portability providers.

Additionally, TRAI has underscored the need for additional authorisations under the law, such as Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider (DCIP) and Internet Exchange Point (IXP) Authorisations. These moves are aligned with increasing digital infrastructure and enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)