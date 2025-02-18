Shifting Dynamics in Health Sector: Abridge's Funding, Neuralink's Turmoil, and US Drug Approval Calls

In a significant boost to AI in healthcare, startup Abridge secured $250 million in funding from notable investors including CVS Health Ventures and Nvidia's NVentures. This move aims to enhance the startup's capabilities in developing advanced medical documentation technologies.

A controversial shake-up in the FDA saw the firing of employees involved in reviewing Elon Musk's Neuralink, amid broader federal workforce reductions. Sources revealed this includes individuals overseeing critical clinical-trial applications.

Teva Pharmaceuticals' CEO, Richard Francis, has publicly called on the Trump administration to expedite generic drug approvals, citing significant potential savings for the US healthcare system. This call comes amidst the backdrop of recent NIH layoffs, which were revised to 1,165 employees.

