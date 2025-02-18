Left Menu

Revamping Government Portals: A Digital Identity Overhaul

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT is urging government departments to adopt the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) to standardize and simplify digital platforms, making them more accessible to citizens. The initiative aims to create uniformity across government websites with a focus on consistency in visual and verbal identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:57 IST
Revamping Government Portals: A Digital Identity Overhaul
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is spearheading efforts to standardize government websites under the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM). This initiative aims to simplify digital platforms, enhancing user accessibility.

The DBIM emphasizes a consistent digital identity by integrating uniform visual elements like logos, colors, and typography, alongside verbal identities such as messaging frameworks.

Minister Jitin Prasada is pushing for more websites to join this framework, indicating that early reforms have started but more work is necessary. Meanwhile, technology continues to evolve rapidly, with expectations of the digital economy expanding significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025