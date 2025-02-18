Revamping Government Portals: A Digital Identity Overhaul

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is spearheading efforts to standardize government websites under the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM). This initiative aims to simplify digital platforms, enhancing user accessibility.

The DBIM emphasizes a consistent digital identity by integrating uniform visual elements like logos, colors, and typography, alongside verbal identities such as messaging frameworks.

Minister Jitin Prasada is pushing for more websites to join this framework, indicating that early reforms have started but more work is necessary. Meanwhile, technology continues to evolve rapidly, with expectations of the digital economy expanding significantly.

