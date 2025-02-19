Left Menu

India's Space Surge: Boosting Private Innovation with Technology Adoption Fund

India's IN-SPACe unveiled a Rs 500 crore Technology Adoption Fund to support private sector development of space technologies. The fund aims to reduce import dependence by offering financial backing, technical guidance, and mentoring to transform innovations into market-ready solutions. It promotes collaboration between government and industry.

Updated: 19-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:53 IST
India's Space Surge: Boosting Private Innovation with Technology Adoption Fund
India's National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) announced a new initiative on Wednesday to financially back the private sector's early-stage space technologies. The Rs 500 crore Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) aims to convert these innovations into commercially viable products and reduce the country's reliance on imports.

The TAF will provide significant financial support, offering up to 60% of project costs for startups and MSMEs, and 40% for larger industries, with a maximum of Rs 25 crore per project. The initiative, open to all eligible non-government entities, provides technical guidance in addition to funding, facilitating the commercial potential of domestic innovations.

The fund will bolster domestic research and development, enhancing India's position as a trustworthy global partner in the space industry. According to IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka, it aims to bridge the gap between early-stage developments and market readiness, ultimately fostering a symbiotic relationship between government bodies and private companies.

