China's Military Innovates with High-Tech NBC Drills

The Chinese military has conducted advanced NBC drills with UAVs, robotic dogs, and disposal robots, showcasing their integration of technology in defense. These exercises by the People’s Liberation Army's 73rd Group Army highlight the future role of AI and unmanned systems in enhancing military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:40 IST
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese military recently showcased its advanced capabilities in nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) defense through a series of exercises involving state-of-the-art technology. Official sources reported the People’s Liberation Army's 73rd Group Army conducted these drills at its comprehensive training ground, although the specific location was not disclosed.

During the exercises, innovative equipment such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), robotic dogs, and explosive ordnance disposal robots were deployed. This highlights China's commitment to integrating advanced technology and network systems into its military operations. The drills were reported by state-run CCTV and the Global Times.

Military personnel emphasized the benefits of simulation training and the deployment of unmanned technology, noting that such methods enhance coordination among combat elements and optimize strategic effectiveness. Chinese military expert Song Zhongping emphasized the increasing use of AI and intelligent systems in military equipment, indicating a growing trend towards sophisticated defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

