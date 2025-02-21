Left Menu

Elon Musk Wields Chainsaw of Change at Conservative Conference

Elon Musk appeared at a conservative conference with a chainsaw, a gift from Argentina's President Javier Milei. Symbolizing a call to cut bureaucracy, it highlighted Musk's role in U.S. government spending cuts under Donald Trump. Recent job cuts include 6,000 IRS employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 07:59 IST
Elon Musk made headlines at a conservative conference near Washington, brandishing a symbolic chainsaw. The tool, a gift from Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei, underscores Musk's commitment to reducing U.S. federal government expenditure.

The chainsaw, engraved with a Spanish slogan advocating for freedom, mirrors Milei's earlier campaign symbolism of cutting governmental red tape. Musk's efforts include advocating for widespread cuts, affecting sectors from banking to aerospace.

In a move reflective of the sweeping changes, it's reported that 6,000 IRS employees have received termination notices. Musk, influential in various sectors, continues endorsing Milei's speeches, reinforcing his stance on government reform.

