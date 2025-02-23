North Korea's Arms Aid: Fueling Russia's Frontlines

In a significant development, North Korea is now supplying half of Russia's ammunition requirements in its ongoing conflict against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military spy chief Kyrylo Budanov. This marks Pyongyang's major military engagement since the 1950s, supported by assessments from Ukraine, the U.S., and South Korea.

Thousands of troops have been dispatched by North Korea to bolster Russian forces, with large consignments of 170-mm self-propelled howitzers and 240-mm multiple rocket launch systems also included. The escalation includes plans to send 148 ballistic missiles by 2025.

Ukraine's foreign intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko highlighted Russia's ambitious production goals of over 7 million artillery and mortar shells, while emphasizing that Russia outpaces European countries in arms production. Russia is also set to produce approximately 3,000 long-range missiles this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)