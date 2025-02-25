Left Menu

Tech Tensions Rise: U.S. Targets Semiconductor Restrictions

U.S. officials are in discussions with Japan and the Netherlands to limit the involvement of Tokyo Electron and ASML engineers in China's semiconductor industry, amid efforts to curb Beijing's tech capabilities. There is also a push to restrict Nvidia chip exports to China without a license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 08:14 IST
In a move that highlights escalating tech tensions, U.S. officials have conducted meetings with their counterparts from Japan and the Netherlands. The discussions centered on limiting Tokyo Electron and ASML engineers from participating in the maintenance of semiconductor equipment in China, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

This development forms part of a broader strategy to restrict China's growing technological capabilities. Further measures are being considered, including plans by some former Trump administration officials to increase restrictions on the export of Nvidia chips to China without obtaining appropriate licenses, sources familiar with the situation have indicated.

These deliberations reflect ongoing international efforts to manage and potentially limit China's advancements in the semiconductor sector, marking a significant point in global technology and trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

