In the Skies: Strengthening Indo-French Military Ties with H125 Helicopters

In a move to enhance military collaborations, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Airbus' advanced helicopter production hub at Marignane, France, for insights into aviation innovations.

During his four-day visit commencing February 24, Gen Dwivedi engaged in comprehensive dialogues with Gen Pierre Schill, his French counterpart, emphasizing strengthening military ties.

The trip highlights the Indian Army's strategic focus on integrating global aerospace advancements, particularly the cutting-edge technologies of the H125 helicopter, to amplify operational efficiency and defense readiness.

