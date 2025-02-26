Left Menu

In the Skies: Strengthening Indo-French Military Ties with H125 Helicopters

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Airbus' helicopter facility in Marignane, France, where he reviewed cutting-edge aviation technology. This visit aims to boost India-France military cooperation, particularly in aerospace advancements. Airbus, in partnership with Tata, plans to establish an H125 assembly line in India, anticipating significant regional demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:28 IST
In a move to enhance military collaborations, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Airbus' advanced helicopter production hub at Marignane, France, for insights into aviation innovations.

During his four-day visit commencing February 24, Gen Dwivedi engaged in comprehensive dialogues with Gen Pierre Schill, his French counterpart, emphasizing strengthening military ties.

The trip highlights the Indian Army's strategic focus on integrating global aerospace advancements, particularly the cutting-edge technologies of the H125 helicopter, to amplify operational efficiency and defense readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

