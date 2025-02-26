Left Menu

Slack Outage Disrupts Workplace Communication for Thousands

Slack, a workplace communications platform, faced an outage on Wednesday morning, affecting thousands of users worldwide. The San Francisco-based tech company acknowledged issues with API endpoints and messaging threads, leading to widespread disruptions. By mid-morning, services began to resume, restoring key functionalities for users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:49 IST
On Wednesday morning, the popular workplace communications platform Slack experienced a significant outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access its services.

The San Francisco-based company reported investigating connectivity issues affecting various API endpoints and messaging features. As a result, over 3,000 users voiced their complaints on DownDetector, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

By mid-morning, some services began to return online, allowing users to once again utilize group and direct messaging, as well as emoticon reactions. Slack continues to monitor the situation to ensure full service restoration.

