COAI Advocates Against Private Networks Amid India's Robust Telecom Coverage
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) argues against the establishment of private networks by enterprises due to India's extensive telecom coverage. COAI suggests using existing telecom service providers for enterprise demand, emphasizing the effectiveness of TSPs in delivering 5G services and infrastructure.
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has voiced opposition to companies establishing their own private telecom networks. With India's expansive telecom coverage, the association believes there's no necessity for private systems, advocating instead that businesses utilize existing networks by licensed providers for their connectivity needs.
COAI Director General SP Kochhar contends that in the country's current telecom landscape, creating private networks is redundant. He highlights that telecom service providers (TSPs) can effectively meet enterprise demand through advanced solutions like spectrum leasing and network slicing, offering robust 5G infrastructures.
Kochhar further suggests enhancing the broader telecom infrastructure by supporting the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative. This would improve connectivity in underserved regions, promoting national digital inclusivity without isolating private networks.
