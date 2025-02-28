Left Menu

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada's privacy watchdog is investigating X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, over privacy compliance in training AI models. The probe examines the platform's handling of personal data under federal privacy laws. This follows Musk's acquisition of Twitter and renaming it as X.

Updated: 28-02-2025 06:06 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into X, the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk, on charges of improperly handling personal data from Canadians to train artificial intelligence models.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada made the announcement after receiving a complaint. The investigation will focus on assessing X's compliance with federal privacy law concerning the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information.

Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, also owns the AI startup xAI. The platform's latest chatbot, Grok-3, is now available to Premium+ subscribers on X, emphasizing the importance of adherence to Canada's privacy legislation.



