Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada's privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into X, the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk, on charges of improperly handling personal data from Canadians to train artificial intelligence models.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada made the announcement after receiving a complaint. The investigation will focus on assessing X's compliance with federal privacy law concerning the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information.

Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, also owns the AI startup xAI. The platform's latest chatbot, Grok-3, is now available to Premium+ subscribers on X, emphasizing the importance of adherence to Canada's privacy legislation.

