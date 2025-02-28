Left Menu

FretBox Revolutionizes Hostel Management with AI Solutions

FretBox, an AI-driven hostel management solutions provider, plans to expand its operations to over 100 universities by 2025. Since 2023, the platform has rapidly gained traction across 35 universities, enhancing convenience and security for 60,000 students by streamlining administrative tasks and ensuring safety with advanced features.

  • India

FretBox, an innovative provider of AI-driven hostel management solutions, announced plans on Friday to expand its operations to over 100 universities by 2025. The company aims to offer its services to approximately 1.25 lakh students.

Since its founding in 2023, FretBox has quickly become popular, currently serving 35 universities across 13 states. The platform is designed to enhance student convenience and security while easing administrative tasks, resulting in user growth from 5,000 in March 2024 to 60,000 by February 2025.

The platform boasts various features, including real-time attendance tracking, automated alerts, and biometric access, which work together to create a secure, streamlined environment for university living. The CEO, Ashish Gupta, anticipates continued demand for their innovative solutions, including automated fee payments and AI-powered security surveillance.

