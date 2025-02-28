India's 5G Dilemma: Striking a Balance Between Investment and Infrastructure

In a push to tackle the growing strain on India's telecom sector, the government is focusing on enhancing returns on 5G investments while expanding telecom infrastructure. This comes amid increasing data usage, which reached an average of 151 megabits per second (mbps) recently, a senior official disclosed on Friday.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal highlighted during a panel at the ICRIER Prosus Centre event that India's data consumption, primarily for entertainment, underscores the need for robust telecom infrastructure. The transition from 5G to 6G will require significant capital expenditure and new spectrum allocation, given the country's underutilized 5G use cases.

Private operators have invested significantly, and the industry is urging BigTech firms, like Google and Netflix, to contribute to network infrastructure expenses. This proposal, however, has sparked a debate over net neutrality, with telecom players and internet firms at odds over a fair data usage policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)