Left Menu

India's 5G Dilemma: Striking a Balance Between Investment and Infrastructure

The Indian government is tackling challenges related to 5G investment returns and growing telecom infrastructure needs. With data consumption rising, particularly for entertainment, there's pressure on spectrum allocation and capital expenditure as 5G progresses towards 6G. Calls for BigTech firms to support network costs have sparked debate over net neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:56 IST
India's 5G Dilemma: Striking a Balance Between Investment and Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to tackle the growing strain on India's telecom sector, the government is focusing on enhancing returns on 5G investments while expanding telecom infrastructure. This comes amid increasing data usage, which reached an average of 151 megabits per second (mbps) recently, a senior official disclosed on Friday.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal highlighted during a panel at the ICRIER Prosus Centre event that India's data consumption, primarily for entertainment, underscores the need for robust telecom infrastructure. The transition from 5G to 6G will require significant capital expenditure and new spectrum allocation, given the country's underutilized 5G use cases.

Private operators have invested significantly, and the industry is urging BigTech firms, like Google and Netflix, to contribute to network infrastructure expenses. This proposal, however, has sparked a debate over net neutrality, with telecom players and internet firms at odds over a fair data usage policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025