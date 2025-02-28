Zalgiris Kaunas' Bold Move: Basketball for Ukraine

The Lithuanian basketball team, Zalgiris Kaunas, has announced a significant gesture aimed at supporting Ukraine by donating proceeds from their next match. The decision comes in the wake of an incident during their EuroLeague game in Belgrade, where local fans expressed pro-Russia sentiments, prompting a strong response from the Lithuanian side.

Following the controversial match attended by nearly 21,000 fans, where the Belgrade Arena was adorned with pro-Russia banners and anti-NATO messages, Zalgiris made public its intention to donate ticket sales from their upcoming national league game against Utenos Juventus. This move aims to assist Ukrainian causes amid ongoing military aggression from Russia.

Aligning with Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Zalgiris' statement underscores their commitment to contribute to the cause of freedom for Ukrainians. Meanwhile, both EuroLeague and Red Star have been contacted for comments but have yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)