Left Menu

Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Over 500 Government Services via WhatsApp

The Maharashtra government is innovating its digital governance approach by offering over 500 'Aaple Sarkar' services via WhatsApp. An MoU was signed between the state's IT Department and Meta during the Mumbai Tech Week 2025. Plans for an AI hub and Entrepreneurship Museum were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:30 IST
Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Over 500 Government Services via WhatsApp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward digital governance, the Maharashtra government announced that more than 500 services from its 'Aaple Sarkar' portal will now be accessible through WhatsApp. This development was revealed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the inauguration of 'Mumbai Tech Week 2025'.

During the event, an MoU was signed between the state's Information Technology Department and Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, marking a collaborative venture to enhance digital accessibility for citizens. In addition, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority inked an agreement with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for land allocation at Bandra Kurla Complex, facilitating NPCI's global headquarters.

The government further announced the creation of a 'Knowledge AI Hub' in partnership with TEAM to foster advancements in artificial intelligence, alongside plans for an Entrepreneurship Museum aimed at inspiring and supporting startups. These initiatives underscore Maharashtra's commitment to technological progression and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025