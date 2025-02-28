Maharashtra's Digital Leap: Over 500 Government Services via WhatsApp
The Maharashtra government is innovating its digital governance approach by offering over 500 'Aaple Sarkar' services via WhatsApp. An MoU was signed between the state's IT Department and Meta during the Mumbai Tech Week 2025. Plans for an AI hub and Entrepreneurship Museum were also announced.
- Country:
- India
In a significant stride toward digital governance, the Maharashtra government announced that more than 500 services from its 'Aaple Sarkar' portal will now be accessible through WhatsApp. This development was revealed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the inauguration of 'Mumbai Tech Week 2025'.
During the event, an MoU was signed between the state's Information Technology Department and Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, marking a collaborative venture to enhance digital accessibility for citizens. In addition, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority inked an agreement with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for land allocation at Bandra Kurla Complex, facilitating NPCI's global headquarters.
The government further announced the creation of a 'Knowledge AI Hub' in partnership with TEAM to foster advancements in artificial intelligence, alongside plans for an Entrepreneurship Museum aimed at inspiring and supporting startups. These initiatives underscore Maharashtra's commitment to technological progression and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
