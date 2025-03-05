India Showcases Telecom Transformation at Mobile World Congress 2025

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Communications, led India’s representation at the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, where he engaged in high-level meetings with global telecom CEOs, addressed critical industry sessions, and explored the latest technological advancements in mobile and telecommunications.

India’s rapid telecom transformation was a key highlight at MWC 2025, where the country’s extensive 5G rollout, globally competitive low data tariffs, indigenous 4G/5G technology stacks, and robust cybersecurity framework were showcased. The participation reinforced India's position as a leader in digital infrastructure and a key contributor to global telecom governance.

Key Discussions and Sessions

Minister Scindia addressed prominent sessions, including ‘Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge’ and ‘Balancing Innovation & Regulation: Global Perspectives on Telecom Policy.’ He emphasized India’s core principles for tech governance—Innovation, Inclusivity, Sustainability, and Trust—and highlighted the successful implementation of Aadhaar and BharatNet in bridging the digital divide and ensuring seamless connectivity across the nation.

The Minister elaborated on India’s approach to balancing innovation and regulation through:

Spectrum Management: Ensuring efficient allocation and utilization of spectrum resources.

Market Stability: Creating a fair and competitive environment for telecom players.

Regulatory Reforms: Simplifying and streamlining telecom policies.

Cybersecurity Initiatives: Enhancing consumer protection through strong digital security frameworks.

India Mobile Congress 2025 and Bharat Pavilion Inauguration

During his visit, Shri Scindia unveiled the India Mobile Congress 2025 and inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion, organized by the Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) with support from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The pavilion featured 38 Indian telecom manufacturers, presenting state-of-the-art innovations in hardware and software.

The Minister also launched VVDN’s AI-powered Wi-Fi-7, an indigenously designed and manufactured wireless connectivity solution, further showcasing India’s commitment to next-generation technology.

Industry Engagements and Strategic Partnerships

Shri Scindia engaged with senior leaders from major global technology firms, including Qualcomm, Cisco, Mavenir, Ericsson, Nokia, AMD, AT&T, Airtel, BSNL, CDOT, and TEPC. A special dinner with telecom CEOs facilitated discussions on strategic partnerships, fostering innovation, and enhancing India’s position in the global telecom ecosystem.

Additionally, the Minister conducted bilateral meetings with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and explored cutting-edge developments in 5G, AI, and next-generation mobile technologies through booth visits to leading global companies such as Meta and Google Cloud.

India’s Commitment to Global Telecom Leadership

India’s presence at MWC 2025 underlines its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for digital infrastructure development. The event served as a platform for India to strengthen international collaborations, attract global investments in the telecom sector, and influence global policy discussions to ensure inclusive and sustainable technological progress.

Through active participation in global dialogues and fostering innovation-driven partnerships, India aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global connectivity, 5G advancements, and telecom regulations for a digitally empowered world.