Left Menu

Britain Ends Probe on Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has concluded its investigation into Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI, initiated in 2019. The probe assessed Microsoft's influence over OpenAI, but found no de facto control. While the investigation is closed, this does not preclude potential competitive concerns in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:39 IST
Britain Ends Probe on Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opted to end its investigation into Microsoft's collaboration with OpenAI, a pivotal move that reflects the assessment of the tech giant's influence over the AI company as non-controlling. Initiated in 2019 with a $1 billion investment, the partnership, while under scrutiny, did not meet the criteria for a deeper inquiry.

The probe was partly triggered by leadership changes at OpenAI, highlighting underlying structural questions within the company. Even though Microsoft's association with OpenAI merited consideration, Britain's competition watchdog found no grounds under current merger control laws to proceed further.

Despite the conclusion, the CMA acknowledged that the cessation of the investigation does not eliminate potential competition concerns entirely. Microsoft's spokesperson affirmed the partnership's role in fostering competition and innovation, amidst increased regulatory attention on tech alliances in the AI sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025