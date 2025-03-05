Britain Ends Probe on Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opted to end its investigation into Microsoft's collaboration with OpenAI, a pivotal move that reflects the assessment of the tech giant's influence over the AI company as non-controlling. Initiated in 2019 with a $1 billion investment, the partnership, while under scrutiny, did not meet the criteria for a deeper inquiry.

The probe was partly triggered by leadership changes at OpenAI, highlighting underlying structural questions within the company. Even though Microsoft's association with OpenAI merited consideration, Britain's competition watchdog found no grounds under current merger control laws to proceed further.

Despite the conclusion, the CMA acknowledged that the cessation of the investigation does not eliminate potential competition concerns entirely. Microsoft's spokesperson affirmed the partnership's role in fostering competition and innovation, amidst increased regulatory attention on tech alliances in the AI sector.

