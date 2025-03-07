Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Boom: Tapping a $40 Billion Opportunity by 2030

The Indian semiconductor industry is poised to grow to $40 billion by 2030, driven by a robust supply chain ecosystem. The IESA Vision Summit highlighted the need for global collaboration and skilled workforce development to achieve this growth. The report projects significant job opportunities and increased global interest in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:36 IST
The Indian semiconductor industry is on track to expand significantly, with projections estimating it could reach a value of USD 40 billion by 2030. This growth hinges on enhancing the supply chain ecosystem, which includes essential components like chemicals and gases used in manufacturing electronic chips, a senior official from IESA stated at the Vision Summit.

Ashok Chandak, President of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), emphasized the need for India to learn from global semiconductor hubs. He noted the complexity of semiconductor technology and the critical role of the supply chain in successful manufacturing.

The IESA report forecasts a surge in demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers in the sector by 2026-2027. It anticipates numerous job opportunities, reflecting growing global interest as seen in the significant participation and agreements signed at the 19th IESA Vision Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

