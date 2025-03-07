Left Menu

Delta IT Network Sets Sights on Rs 250 Crore Revenue with Lenovo Partnership

Delta IT Network aims to achieve a Rs 250 crore revenue in two years by expanding its partnership with Lenovo. As a Lenovo platinum partner, the company plans to offer comprehensive solutions and expand into India's tier 2 and 3 cities, with new offices in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:43 IST
Delta IT Network Sets Sights on Rs 250 Crore Revenue with Lenovo Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

Delta IT Network, a system integrator firm, has set an ambitious target to reach Rs 250 crore in revenue over the next two years. This growth is expected to come from its strengthened partnership with PC maker Lenovo, according to CEO Deepanshu Chauhan.

As a platinum partner with Lenovo, the Gurugram-based company provides comprehensive technological solutions, including software, servers, asset buy-backs, and connected technologies. The partnership has proved fruitful, leading to consistent annual growth.

To support this expansion, Delta IT Network is now turning its focus toward tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. The company has established manufacturing units in Gujarat and new offices in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Punjab, positioning itself to capture emerging market opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025