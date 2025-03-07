Delta IT Network Sets Sights on Rs 250 Crore Revenue with Lenovo Partnership

Delta IT Network, a system integrator firm, has set an ambitious target to reach Rs 250 crore in revenue over the next two years. This growth is expected to come from its strengthened partnership with PC maker Lenovo, according to CEO Deepanshu Chauhan.

As a platinum partner with Lenovo, the Gurugram-based company provides comprehensive technological solutions, including software, servers, asset buy-backs, and connected technologies. The partnership has proved fruitful, leading to consistent annual growth.

To support this expansion, Delta IT Network is now turning its focus toward tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. The company has established manufacturing units in Gujarat and new offices in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Punjab, positioning itself to capture emerging market opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)