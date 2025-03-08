Left Menu

Maxar Disables Ukrainian Access to Satellite Imagery Amid U.S. Policy Shift

Maxar Technologies has restricted Ukrainian access to U.S. satellite imagery as the U.S. suspends intelligence sharing with Kyiv under Trump's administration. The decision affects the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program. Washington pressures Ukraine for cooperation in peace talks with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 04:50 IST
The U.S. aerospace firm Maxar Technologies has temporarily disabled Ukrainian users' access to satellite imagery through a U.S. government platform, as the Trump administration halts intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Maxar, which holds contracts with the U.S. government and many allied nations, clarified that decisions on data usage lie with each customer. The affected service is the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) program, which provides access to commercial satellite imagery collected by the United States.

The U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) confirmed that according to administration directives, Ukraine's access to the GEGD system is on hold. John Ratcliffe, director of the CIA, suggested Ukraine cooperate more with the U.S. in peace talks with Russia as Washington piles pressure on Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

