Digital Locks Drive Growth at Godrej's Locks and Architectural Solutions

Locks and Architectural Solutions, a key part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has reported a significant 45% growth year-on-year, as expressed by a senior official.

The surge is largely attributed to the introduction and increased adoption of digital locks, which now account for 10% of the business, according to Shyam Motwani, the Business Head. The segment's impressive growth is noted to be driven by younger consumers who value smart, connected, and design-focused safety solutions.

The company has seen a doubling in e-commerce sales, showcasing its growing influence in online and quick commerce avenues. Today's consumers are inclined towards accessibility, making these channels crucial to the company's growth strategy. To cater to evolving needs, the company is diversifying its portfolio and increasing awareness around smart safety solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)