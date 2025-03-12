Cybersecurity Overconfidence: The Indian IT Paradox

Despite Indian IT leaders' significant confidence in their cybersecurity measures, a new study highlights a substantial gap between perception and reality. While 67% of organizations faced cybersecurity failures, a surprising 97% of IT leaders still express confidence in their resilience strategies, according to cloud security firm Zscaler.

The disconnect becomes evident as the study reveals that confidence does not equate to preparedness, especially against sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks. Despite acknowledging the importance, 57% of IT leaders have failed to translate this into tangible funding or strategic initiatives.

This lack of comprehensive planning is exacerbated by the exclusion of Chief Information Security Officers from resilience development. Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry stresses the need for a 'Resilient by Design' approach, emphasizing Zero Trust principles to combat inevitable attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)