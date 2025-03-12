Left Menu

Cybersecurity Overconfidence: The Indian IT Paradox

A study by Zscaler reveals a disconnect between Indian IT leaders' confidence in cybersecurity resilience and the actual high rate of cybersecurity failures. Despite a belief in robust measures, preparedness for AI-driven attacks is lacking, with underfunded strategies and exclusion of CISOs from critical planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Despite Indian IT leaders' significant confidence in their cybersecurity measures, a new study highlights a substantial gap between perception and reality. While 67% of organizations faced cybersecurity failures, a surprising 97% of IT leaders still express confidence in their resilience strategies, according to cloud security firm Zscaler.

The disconnect becomes evident as the study reveals that confidence does not equate to preparedness, especially against sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks. Despite acknowledging the importance, 57% of IT leaders have failed to translate this into tangible funding or strategic initiatives.

This lack of comprehensive planning is exacerbated by the exclusion of Chief Information Security Officers from resilience development. Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry stresses the need for a 'Resilient by Design' approach, emphasizing Zero Trust principles to combat inevitable attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

