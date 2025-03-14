Stocks Stage a Comeback Amid Trade Policy Concerns

The U.S. stock market experienced a rebound on Friday, with all major indexes recovering some of their losses from earlier in the week. Worries about a slowdown in growth, exacerbated by the Trump administration's volatile trade policies, had previously triggered a selloff.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 244 points, or 0.60%, reaching 41,057.57. Similarly, the S&P 500 gained 42.3 points, a 0.77% rise, taking it to 5,563.85. The Nasdaq Composite also saw an increase, jumping 220.3 points, or 1.27%, to begin the day at 17,523.3.

Despite Friday's gains, the main indexes were still on track for weekly declines, highlighting the market's vulnerability to the uncertainties surrounding trade policies.

