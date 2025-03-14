Left Menu

Stocks Stage a Comeback Amid Trade Policy Concerns

U.S. stocks made a recovery on Friday after a significant selloff earlier in the week. Despite the rebound, all major indexes were set to end the week in losses due to worries over the Trump administration's unpredictable trade policies.

The U.S. stock market experienced a rebound on Friday, with all major indexes recovering some of their losses from earlier in the week. Worries about a slowdown in growth, exacerbated by the Trump administration's volatile trade policies, had previously triggered a selloff.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 244 points, or 0.60%, reaching 41,057.57. Similarly, the S&P 500 gained 42.3 points, a 0.77% rise, taking it to 5,563.85. The Nasdaq Composite also saw an increase, jumping 220.3 points, or 1.27%, to begin the day at 17,523.3.

Despite Friday's gains, the main indexes were still on track for weekly declines, highlighting the market's vulnerability to the uncertainties surrounding trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

