U.S. and China Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Battles

The U.S. economy faces significant harm as China and other countries retaliate with high tariffs on American goods. President Trump’s trade conflicts with China, EU, Canada, and Mexico have sparked reciprocal tariffs, with more expected in April. China has already responded with measures affecting U.S. exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent trade conflicts initiated by President Donald Trump have resulted in significant economic tensions between the United States and several global trading partners, including China, Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

Chinese state media warns of potential economic harm to the U.S. as affected countries impose retaliatory high tariffs on American goods. Trump has threatened further tariffs, which could take effect as early as April 2.

In response, China has introduced a series of countermeasures impacting U.S. agriculture, food, and tech sectors, while encouraging its companies to strengthen domestic sales and diversify international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

