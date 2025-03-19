Left Menu

Fractal Backs Asper.ai with $20M for AI Growth

Fractal, an enterprise AI solutions provider, has invested USD 20 million in Asper.ai to enhance its product development and expand its global customer reach. This phased investment aims to bolster Asper's vision, build its autonomous growth AI platform, and attract experienced talent.

Updated: 19-03-2025 22:09 IST
In a significant move to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities, Fractal, an enterprise AI solutions provider, announced a $20 million strategic investment in Asper.ai on Wednesday.

The investment, which amounts to approximately Rs 172 crore, aims to bolster Asper's product development capabilities and expand its connections with enterprise clients worldwide.

Fractal's co-founder and CEO, Pranay Agrawal, highlighted Asper's rapid growth and innovation in the past three years, stating that this investment will open new avenues for enterprise customers. Meanwhile, Asper.ai co-founder and CEO Mohit Agarwal emphasized that the funds will help in building an autonomous growth AI platform and attract experienced talent to meet rising AI demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

