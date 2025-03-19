Fractal Backs Asper.ai with $20M for AI Growth

In a significant move to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities, Fractal, an enterprise AI solutions provider, announced a $20 million strategic investment in Asper.ai on Wednesday.

The investment, which amounts to approximately Rs 172 crore, aims to bolster Asper's product development capabilities and expand its connections with enterprise clients worldwide.

Fractal's co-founder and CEO, Pranay Agrawal, highlighted Asper's rapid growth and innovation in the past three years, stating that this investment will open new avenues for enterprise customers. Meanwhile, Asper.ai co-founder and CEO Mohit Agarwal emphasized that the funds will help in building an autonomous growth AI platform and attract experienced talent to meet rising AI demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)