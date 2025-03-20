Left Menu

Nvidia Launches Quantum Computing Lab in Boston

Nvidia announced the opening of a quantum computing research lab in Boston. Collaborations with Harvard and MIT are planned. CEO Jensen Huang, who previously downplayed quantum computing's near-term potential, acknowledged he might have underestimated its progress during the company's software developer conference in San Jose.

In a move to bolster its presence in quantum computing, Nvidia has unveiled plans to establish a research lab in Boston. The facility aims to foster collaboration with leading scientists from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as announced by CEO Jensen Huang.

The announcement took place at Nvidia's annual software developer conference in San Jose, California, where a dedicated day of events focused on the potential of quantum computing. Huang, previously skeptical about the immediate future of quantum computing, has adjusted his stance.

Joining him onstage were executives from various quantum computing firms, acknowledging the strides made in the field. "This is the first event in history where a company CEO invites all of the guests to explain why he was wrong," Huang humorously remarked.

