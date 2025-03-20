Nvidia Launches Quantum Computing Lab in Boston

In a move to bolster its presence in quantum computing, Nvidia has unveiled plans to establish a research lab in Boston. The facility aims to foster collaboration with leading scientists from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as announced by CEO Jensen Huang.

The announcement took place at Nvidia's annual software developer conference in San Jose, California, where a dedicated day of events focused on the potential of quantum computing. Huang, previously skeptical about the immediate future of quantum computing, has adjusted his stance.

Joining him onstage were executives from various quantum computing firms, acknowledging the strides made in the field. "This is the first event in history where a company CEO invites all of the guests to explain why he was wrong," Huang humorously remarked.

