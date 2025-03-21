Denmark Advises Transgender Travelers: Consult U.S. Embassy Amid Travel Concerns
Denmark has advised transgender citizens to consult the U.S. embassy before traveling to the United States due to concerns over President Trump's gender policies, which may affect travel documents. Finland issued a similar warning following Trump's order, emphasizing the use of biological sex on identification documents.
- Country:
- Denmark
Denmark has issued an advisory for transgender individuals planning to visit the United States, recommending they contact the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen for guidance. This comes in response to concerns over President Trump's gender policies impacting travel documents.
The Danish foreign ministry highlights complications arising from the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization, which only offers male or female as gender options. Danish citizens with gender designation X on their passports are advised to consult the U.S. embassy prior to travel.
Finland and Germany have also updated their travel advisories following Trump's executive order, which mandates identification documents to reflect immutable biological sex. Both countries warn that entry into the U.S. is not guaranteed, acknowledging recent incidents of denial or detention at the border.
