WNS Wins Five 2025 AI Excellence Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, & London, United Kingdom & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it has won five awards at the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group. WNS received these awards, which recognize companies committed to innovation and advancing artificial intelligence (AI), at both the product and organizational levels as follows: • Hospitality (Product): WNS Corporate Travel Management, an industry-first modular platform powered by Gen AI that empower organizations to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and drive business outcomes.

• Augmented Intelligence (Product): SKENSE Research Genie, an AI-powered, multi-agent research assistant that generates research reports, helping insurance underwriters assess risk more efficiently.

• Knowledge Management (Product): KnowRA+, a Gen AI-powered tool that enables service agents to eliminate delays, predict needs, and deliver seamless interactions.

• Automated Planning and Scheduling (Product): WNS Malkom, an AI-powered shipping automation platform that streamlines logistics by seamlessly integrating with client systems to eliminate manual tasks, optimize workflows, and deliver superior business outcomes. WNS Malkom leverages advanced AI technologies including RPA, IDP, and Generative AI.

• WNS Analytics (Organizational, Machine Learning): WNS Analytics enables business decision intelligence for more than 250 global companies through industry-specific productized services that combine Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence (AI+HI). "We are excited to be recognized with five awards from Business Intelligence Group at their 2025 AI Excellence Awards. WNS remains committed to harnessing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence across diverse domains and industries to drive meaningful insights and business outcomes for our clients. These awards highlight our efforts to effectively integrate technology, including AI and GenAI, into everything we do," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

''The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like WNS that we see real-world applications driving change,'' said Russ Fordyce, CEO, Business Intelligence Group. ''Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence.'' The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the most innovative companies, technologies, and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their creativity, impact, and measurable success in AI-driven solutions.

About Business Intelligence Group The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

For more information, visit www.bintelligence.com About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2024, WNS had 63,390 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

