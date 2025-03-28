Left Menu

AI-Enabled Drones Revolutionize Early Wildfire Detection

Dryad Networks has introduced the Silvaguard drone, an AI-based technology designed to enhance the early detection, location, and monitoring of wildfires. The drone, alongside the existing Silvanet system, expedites response time by providing infrared and optical images to firefighters, potentially saving lives and minimizing damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A company specializing in early wildfire detection has unveiled a groundbreaking AI-based drone that promises to improve the speed and accuracy of identifying and monitoring fires. Dryad Networks presented the Silvaguard drone in Eberswalde, highlighting its potential amidst increasingly common wildfires due to extreme heat and climate change.

The Silvaguard drone can deliver crucial infrared images and works harmoniously with Dryad's previously developed fire detection system, Silvanet, which utilizes solar-powered gas sensors. These sensors, placed in fields the size of a football field, detect fires at their smoldering stage, prompting the deployment of Silvaguard for detailed oversight.

CEO and co-founder Carsten Brinkschulte demonstrated the potential of the Silvaguard, which autonomously locates and provides detailed video imagery of fires. However, the company still seeks government approval for commercial deployment. The system aims to enhance firefighting efficiency by delivering precise fire locations and statuses in real-time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

